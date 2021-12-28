Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Stock Position Lifted by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Medifast worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,991,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MED opened at $207.53 on Tuesday. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.48 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.91.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.41% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 42.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MED. Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $231.89 per share, with a total value of $973,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

