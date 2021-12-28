megaBONK (MBONK) Price Tops $0.0587 on Exchanges

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last week, megaBONK has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One megaBONK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0587 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. megaBONK has a total market capitalization of $175,990.27 and approximately $9,703.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00045544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007351 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK (CRYPTO:MBONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

