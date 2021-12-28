Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.26

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.26 and traded as low as $3.23. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 20,400 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26.

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF)

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

