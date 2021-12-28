MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.28

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.28 and last traded at $23.28, with a volume of 4940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGTX. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.08). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a negative net margin of 391.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $215,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $520,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,300 shares of company stock worth $1,061,841. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 3,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

