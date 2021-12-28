Meme Price Hits $409.51 on Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, Meme has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Meme coin can now be purchased for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.15 or 0.00284955 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010819 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003705 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00016324 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

