Memetic / PepeCoin Market Capitalization Hits $694,746.07 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $694,746.07 and approximately $60.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
About Memetic / PepeCoin
According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “
Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading
