Meridian Network (LOCK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $27.00

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $190,226.49 and approximately $27.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.35 or 0.00400544 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00011127 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000109 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000896 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $629.47 or 0.01310766 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

