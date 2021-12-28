Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock Holdings Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,351 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.74% of Meritage Homes worth $27,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $118.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $561,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

