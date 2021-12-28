Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.17% of Meta Financial Group worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CASH. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,296,000 after buying an additional 33,087 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $414,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.56%.

CASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.