Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total transaction of $26,394,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,107,263 shares of company stock worth $368,360,991 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB traded up $3.71 on Tuesday, hitting $349.89. 374,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,584,948. The firm has a market cap of $973.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $331.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.70.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. UBS Group began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

