Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,020 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.7% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $29,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total transaction of $82,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,107,263 shares of company stock worth $368,360,991. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded up $6.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $352.24. 227,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,584,948. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

