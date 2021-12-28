Meter Governance (MTRG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $627,949.00

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 31% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $5.81 or 0.00012178 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $13.46 million and $627,949.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000083 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

