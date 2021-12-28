Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Bought by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of Methode Electronics worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MEI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 31.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 151.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 20,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 16.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.19. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $35,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,312 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

