MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Holdings Lifted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,403,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 264,169 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.40% of MetLife worth $210,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of MetLife by 136.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of MetLife by 49.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET stock opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.39.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.63%.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.