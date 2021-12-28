MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 284,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. MetLife makes up about 1.1% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $17,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 521,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,207,000 after buying an additional 27,975 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at $1,037,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.39. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

