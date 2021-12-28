MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,903 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,459,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 3,588.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,151,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,369 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 161.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,456,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,015,000 after buying an additional 1,517,031 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 102.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,686,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,614,000 after buying an additional 1,360,845 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.39. The company has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

