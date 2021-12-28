Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.20

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $105.20 and last traded at $105.05, with a volume of 2457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.15.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.26.
In other news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $192,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 1.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 1.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (NYSE:MCB)
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.
