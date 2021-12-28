Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.20

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $105.20 and last traded at $105.05, with a volume of 2457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $46.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.95 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 29.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $192,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 1.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 1.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

