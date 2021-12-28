Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Microchip Technology by 87.2% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 936,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,167,000 after acquiring an additional 436,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,630,397,000 after acquiring an additional 386,098 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 357,908 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 18.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,135,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,960,000 after acquiring an additional 177,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,787,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,830,000 after acquiring an additional 170,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.66.

MCHP opened at $89.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $89.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.12. The company has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 81.22%.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $82,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

