Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.16.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of MU opened at $94.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.69.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,284 shares of company stock worth $2,379,479. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 7.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,813,000 after purchasing an additional 87,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

