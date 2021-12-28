MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Shares Up 6.8%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU)’s share price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $167.21 and last traded at $166.68. 201,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 346,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.01.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.