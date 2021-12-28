Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Trimmed by Pantheon Investment Group LLC

Pantheon Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,971 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.1% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Amundi bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Microsoft by 337.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387,405 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 24,327.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,778 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $342.45 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $211.94 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $330.44 and a 200-day moving average of $302.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.63.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

