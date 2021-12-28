Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,624 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 63,002 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.9% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 307,470 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,251,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.63.

Microsoft stock opened at $342.45 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $211.94 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

