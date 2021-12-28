Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Increased by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,446 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 7.1% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,922,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 574,912 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $164,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.63.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $342.45 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $211.94 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $330.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

