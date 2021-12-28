MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Down 6.5%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.46 and last traded at $5.49. 130,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,774,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get MicroVision alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.63 million, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 3.54.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,460.44% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other MicroVision news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $206,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in MicroVision by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 11.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,087,000 after buying an additional 66,588 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 10.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 358.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the third quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.