MillerKnoll (MLKN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MillerKnoll stock opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. MillerKnoll has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 27th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.69%.

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

