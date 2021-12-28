MillerKnoll (MLKN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2021

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MillerKnoll stock opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. MillerKnoll has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 27th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.69%.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

