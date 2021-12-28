MimbleWimbleCoin Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $85.30 million and approximately $105,704.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $7.90 or 0.00016414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.63 or 0.00284038 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010308 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00010892 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000166 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,804,479 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

