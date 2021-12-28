Mina (MINA) Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last Week

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $3.51 or 0.00007368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $53.82 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00059087 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.46 or 0.07954700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00076189 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,523.16 or 0.99785374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00052398 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008126 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 333,715,285 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars.

