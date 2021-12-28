Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Shares Up 0%

Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND)’s share price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 142.50 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 142.50 ($1.92). 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 26,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.45 ($1.91).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.96) price target on shares of Mind Gym in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Mind Gym alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £142.65 million and a PE ratio of 109.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 170.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 176.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioral science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Gym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Gym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.