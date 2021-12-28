Minereum 24 Hour Volume Reaches $35,360.00 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0650 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. Minereum has a total market cap of $921,907.58 and $35,360.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded down 37.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Minereum Profile

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 14,178,566 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

