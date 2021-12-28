MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Market Cap Hits $1.15 Million

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $25.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,723.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.22 or 0.07971413 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.16 or 0.00306263 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.54 or 0.00923110 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012406 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00073374 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.77 or 0.00437465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.10 or 0.00255842 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

