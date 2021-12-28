Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.81 Million

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can now be purchased for about $337.50 or 0.00705944 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Microsoft has a total market capitalization of $16.81 million and approximately $45,375.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00059106 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,790.01 or 0.07927526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00076277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,749.61 or 0.99877265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00052457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008107 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 49,806 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Microsoft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Microsoft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Microsoft using one of the exchanges listed above.

