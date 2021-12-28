Mirrored ProShares VIX 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $78.00 (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be bought for approximately $7.80 or 0.00016300 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $17.20 million and approximately $78.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00059365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.50 or 0.07940221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00076488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,857.69 or 0.99960819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00052651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008053 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

