Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Tops $55.52 on Top Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $55.52 or 0.00115893 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $12.54 million and approximately $27,528.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00059770 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.81 or 0.07904514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00075909 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,945.91 or 1.00081328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00052401 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 225,852 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

