Misbloc Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.30 Million (MSB)

Misbloc (CURRENCY:MSB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Misbloc coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Misbloc has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Misbloc has a total market cap of $19.64 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00043890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007010 BTC.

About Misbloc

Misbloc (MSB) is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,851,939 coins. Misbloc’s official website is misblock.io . The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Buying and Selling Misbloc

