Mist (MIST) Price Up 6.9% This Week

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Mist has a total market cap of $6.48 million and $1.92 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mist coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mist has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mist alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00045042 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Mist Profile

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.