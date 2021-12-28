Mist Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Mist has a total market capitalization of $6.48 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mist has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Mist coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mist alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00045042 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007221 BTC.

About Mist

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.