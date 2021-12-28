Mitel Networks (TSE:MNW) Shares Down 0.2%

Mitel Networks Co. (TSE:MNW) (NASDAQ:MITL)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$14.78 and last traded at C$14.78. Approximately 408,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 157,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -128.52.

About Mitel Networks (TSE:MNW)

Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mitel Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitel Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.