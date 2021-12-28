Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 147,906 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,174,505 shares.The stock last traded at $5.48 and had previously closed at $5.49.

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 19.67%. Analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40,436 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 47,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,004,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.