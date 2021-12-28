Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,858 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Lam Research worth $41,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 19.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 8.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 113.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.2% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.17.

Lam Research stock opened at $723.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $465.50 and a 52-week high of $724.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $638.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $617.46. The firm has a market cap of $101.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

