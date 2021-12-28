Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $343,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 13.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $1,917,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 5.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,681,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 6,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,228,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,958.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,906.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,761.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,696.10 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.