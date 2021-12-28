Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,323 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $39,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $322,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 39.7% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $16,643,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 28.3% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.30.

ADI stock opened at $175.47 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.85. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

