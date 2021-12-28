Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $28.47 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $28,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,265.2% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 144.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 11,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.1% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.24.

NYSE:APD opened at $302.22 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.58.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

