Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $46.28 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,376 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,762 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $46,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.18.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $102.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.34. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $102.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

