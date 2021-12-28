Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 72.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,526 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $37,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Airbnb by 119.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,075,000 after buying an additional 106,844 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 114.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after buying an additional 37,297 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 38.6% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 165.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Airbnb by 5.4% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $171.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.31 and its 200 day moving average is $162.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $109.08 billion and a PE ratio of -14.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $1,662,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $7,195,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,204,824 shares of company stock worth $220,608,091. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

