Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,253,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,426 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $202,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% in the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,151,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,979,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.76. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $446.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.