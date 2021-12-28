Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,646 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $40,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $350.75 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $262.85 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $107.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $351.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.49.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.89.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

