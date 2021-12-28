Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 9,403 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,403 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $37,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $350.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $342.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.72.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

