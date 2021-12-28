Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 9,450 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $29,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,837,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,737,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $654.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.23 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $627.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $645.75.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

