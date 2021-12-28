Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $40,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Square by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Square by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 167,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $220,584.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,806 shares of company stock worth $18,092,716. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $168.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.57 and a 12-month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SQ. TheStreet lowered Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.66.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.