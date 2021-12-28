Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Trading 5.4% Higher

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY)’s share price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.53 and last traded at $36.48. 1,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.62.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.34.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transport services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Transport, Product Transport, Associated Businesses and Others. The Dry Bulk segment includes dry bulkers, oil tankers, LNG carriers, and car carriers. The Energy Transport segment covers the tankers, steaming coal carriers, LNG carriers and offshore business.

